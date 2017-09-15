WWE Insider Makes a Ton of Money at SummerSlam; WWE Betting Possibly to End

Sponsored Links

With no smart money coming in for SummerSlam, there was at least one "insider" who knew the finishes to all the matches that made a significant amount of money. This unidentified person did a $3.36 parlay on ten matches - all of which he got correct - and ended up winning $45,600. The reason this worked out for him is that gambling sites didn't adjust the lines (due to the lack of smart money) and none of the finishes were changed at the last minute by Vince McMahon.





There were already whispers in the industry that the gambling sites were seriously considering dropping WWE out of their betting lineup due to insiders capitalizing and making a lot of money and these companies simply don't want to open themselves up for losses of that nature. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more