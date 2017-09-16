News & Notes: John Cena, Kofi Kingston Injury, Monday's Raw, more

Sponsored Links



-- John Cena is scheduled to compete at the Sunday house show in Shenzhen, China - a Smackdown brand live event. As a result of him being overseas, Cena will miss Monday's Raw.

-- Kofi Kingston appeared to suffer a leg injury of some sort at the house show in Honolulu on 9/13. While he was limping noticeably and had to be helped to the back, WWE officials say he has been cleared by medical staff and will be able to work the rest of his dates this weekend.

-- Monday's Raw in San Jose is looking like it will be another bad attendance day for WWE, unless they somehow sell or give away a bunch of tickets before the show.

-- Reader Kris sent this in:

My father and I host a podcast called View from the Penalty Box. It's mostly hockey focused as my Dad played in the NHL, but what's interesting is my Dad's lifelong best friend (since gr 7) was Roddy Piper.

In Part 1 of the episode, Cam shares never before shared stories of what Roddy Piper was like as a teenager, his first match (and what they threw at the crowd to generate heat) and hitchhiking across the country.

We'd love if you shared this with your audience as we remember such a classic wrestler and person.

Link: https://t.co/1nGodx9Ht3 (episode 3, Rod talk starts at the 16:00 mark)