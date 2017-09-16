Backstage News on Ronda Rousey in WWE & Horsewomen Program

Sponsored Links

While no angles were done or teased on Tuesday in regards to Ronda Rousey's involvement with WWE, there are still plans to shoot something that will lead to her emergence into WWE.





According to reports, there are scheduling issues to address - No Mercy was suggested as a date, but Rousey is apparently out of town that day but plans can always change. There is a Smackdown house show the same day as No Mercy and neither Charlotte or Becky Lynch are being advertised, fueling more rumors that something may happen at the PPV. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





