Second Hell in a Cell Match Rumored; Update on The Colons

-- Eddie Colon (Primo) is expected to be back wrestling shortly, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He has been sideined since June due to knee surgery and since that time, his tag team partner Epico has also been kept off of TV. It's possible that they could be the mystery team involved in the Breezango storyline, but some people in the company continue to state the original plan was for the mystery team to be Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

-- According to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE is considering a second "hell in a cell" match at the PPV next month. While Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon has been announced in the cell, the other match being considered with that stipulation is The New Day defending their tag team titles against The Usos.