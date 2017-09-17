News & Notes: Chris Jericho Cruise, Harper & Rowan, Authors of Pain in WWE

Sponsored Links



-- Chris Jericho announced via Instagram that he will be hosting some sort of cruise called "Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea". There is a website dedicated to the cruise at www.chrisjerichocruise.com, but there is nothing there except a form to sign up to a mailing list for future updates.

-- According to pwinsider.com, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan were indeed intended to be the original tag team behind the Breezango attacks. However, that was about two months ago and it's unclear if plans have since changed. The report goes onto mention that "there's been talk" that the two are getting a new look and gimmick, but do appear to be forming a tag team once again.

-- According to f4wonline.com, the Authors of Pain are expected to make their main roster debut son, and it appears to be on the Smackdown brand. Along with the already noted Harper & Rowan tag team, the Authors of Pain were also considered to be revealed as Breezango's assailants. When they do get the call up, it is unknown if their manager Paul Ellering will also accompany them.