WWE Live Event Results (9/17/17) - Shenzhen, China

Thanks to rajah.com reader Dane Francis for sending this in:

Long time follower of this page. Went to my first WWE event since 1994 in

Hong Kong this evening in Shenzhen, China. Worth noting it was poorly

advertised around Shenzhen & I would say 60 percent, maybe slightly higher

came across the border from Hong Kong where the WWE Network has been

available a while now . I would say the 70 percent filled with fans too

overall. I think Randy Orton got the biggest Cheers just over Cena, Styles &

Charlotte.

Most booed would be a toss up between Aiden English & Jinder Mahal.

Overall was an okay show but disappointing finish.

Match 1 Tag Team Championship- The New Day def Baron Corbin & Dolph Ziggler.

New Day were great and entertaining for the crowd.

A funny point of the match was an American fan shouting at Baron Corbin' How

does it feel to be in the first match in China' - Corbin did not look happy

with that comment.

Match 2 Luke Harper def Erick Rowan. Harper was great in the match, Seeing

him live gives me a different perspective of his work and how under rated he

really is.

Match 3- Boa Def Aiden English. Aiden English was fantastic and funny. I

think he has a bright future. If there is footage its worth a look. Boa

looked good with his kicks but, doesnt seem ready at all. Won with a roll up.

Tien Bing came in after and raised his hand, would of loved a heel turn

clothesline on Boa.

Match 4. John Cena def Rusev. The crowd was crazy for Cena. Cena won with the

AA. Rusev got decent amount of cheers for his entrance.

Match 5 Charlotte, Naomi & Becky Lynch W/ Auska versus Tamina, Natalya,

Carmella & Lana. Crowd loved Charlotte,Match was 4 on 3. So she got back up

with Auska. Auska just watched at ringside. Ellsworth was also there she

scared him off as Charlotte picked up the win via submission.

Match 6 US Title Match AJ Styles def Kevin Owens, Nakamura & Sami Zayn.

Great match. Styles pinning Owens after a phenomenal forearm. Worth noting AJ

Styles had a stand off a with Nakamura after the match and then Nakamura

walked off. Was very quick.

Match 7 WWE Championship Last Man Stadning. Jinder Mahal def Randy Orton.

Orton got the biggest ovation of the night. Very disappointed with the

ending. I was videoing and I think Orton threw Mahal through a table then got

low blowed by a sign brother. Mahal recovered, Orton just missed the 10 count

and lost. Strange ending I think.

Orton Rko everybody at the end to close the show.