WWE Live Event Results (9/17/17) - Shenzhen, China

Long time follower of this page. Went to my first WWE event since 1994 in
Hong Kong this evening in Shenzhen, China. Worth noting it was poorly
advertised around Shenzhen & I would say 60 percent, maybe slightly higher
came across the border from Hong Kong where the WWE Network has been
available a while now . I would say the 70 percent filled with fans too
overall. I think Randy Orton got the biggest Cheers just over Cena, Styles &
Charlotte.
Most booed would be a toss up between Aiden English & Jinder Mahal.
Overall was an okay show but disappointing finish.
Match 1 Tag Team Championship- The New Day def Baron Corbin & Dolph Ziggler.
New Day were great and entertaining for the crowd.
A funny point of the match was an American fan shouting at Baron Corbin' How
does it feel to be in the first match in China' - Corbin did not look happy
with that comment.
Match 2 Luke Harper def Erick Rowan. Harper was great in the match, Seeing
him live gives me a different perspective of his work and how under rated he
really is.
Match 3- Boa Def Aiden English. Aiden English was fantastic and funny. I
think he has a bright future. If there is footage its worth a look. Boa
looked good with his kicks but, doesnt seem ready at all. Won with a roll up.
Tien Bing came in after and raised his hand, would of loved a heel turn
clothesline on Boa.
Match 4. John Cena def Rusev. The crowd was crazy for Cena. Cena won with the
AA. Rusev got decent amount of cheers for his entrance.
Match 5 Charlotte, Naomi & Becky Lynch W/ Auska versus Tamina, Natalya,
Carmella & Lana. Crowd loved Charlotte,Match was 4 on 3. So she got back up
with Auska. Auska just watched at ringside. Ellsworth was also there she
scared him off as Charlotte picked up the win via submission.
Match 6 US Title Match AJ Styles def Kevin Owens, Nakamura & Sami Zayn.
Great match. Styles pinning Owens after a phenomenal forearm. Worth noting AJ
Styles had a stand off a with Nakamura after the match and then Nakamura
walked off. Was very quick.
Match 7 WWE Championship Last Man Stadning. Jinder Mahal def Randy Orton.
Orton got the biggest ovation of the night. Very disappointed with the
ending. I was videoing and I think Orton threw Mahal through a table then got
low blowed by a sign brother. Mahal recovered, Orton just missed the 10 count
and lost. Strange ending I think.
Orton Rko everybody at the end to close the show.
