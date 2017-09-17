WWE Raw Preview: Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss, Reigns/Cena, Strowman/Lesnar, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here is the preview for tonight's Raw:

Nia Jax aims to knock Alexa Bliss off her pedestal

Six nights before Jax, Sasha Banks and Emma challenge Alexa in a Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE No Mercy, Nia squares off with Little Miss Bliss one-on-one on Raw. Can Jax shake Alexa’s confidence before next Sunday’s title match?

Will it be Roman Reigns or John Cena who gets in the final word before WWE No Mercy?

Although Cena seems to have the upper hand in terms of verbal warfare heading into this week’s Raw, live in San Jose, The Big Dog could be saving his most cutting remarks for last.

Braun Strowman shows no mercy

It’s become a distinct possibility that The Monster Among Men will become Universal Champion by defeating The Beast Incarnate at WWE No Mercy. Who will face his fury on the final Raw before that title bout?

Brothers-in-arms stand triumphant

Raw’s Tag Team division is more competitive than ever, and after successfully teaming with The Hardy Boyz against Cesaro, Sheamus, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson last week, Raw Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins are riding high as they prepare to defend their titles against The Celtic Warrior and The Swiss Cyborg at WWE No Mercy. How will The Lunatic Fringe and The Kingslayer keep their momentum going on Raw?

Will Enzo Amore get even with The Miz?

This isn’t the first time Amore’s mouth has gotten him into trouble, and it won’t be the last. But how will Smacktalker Skywalker rebound on Raw, six nights before challenging Neville for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WWE No Mercy?