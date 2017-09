Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE Hall Of Famer and arguably the greatest pro wrestling manager of all-time, Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, passed away at age 73 over the weekend after a ten-year battle with throat cancer.

Featured below are some reactions to the news of Heenan's passing from various WWE Superstars, personalities and other pro wrestling performers.

One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family. pic.twitter.com/r9A3IJlSoP — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2017

"I don't look at myself as a hero or smart person. I have a seventh-grade education, but I've had a lot of fun."-#RIPBobbyTheBrainHeenan pic.twitter.com/YwZcMpSOAt — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 17, 2017

The news of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan's passing today gutted me.



I loved our time together.



No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017

RIP Bobby "The Brain" Heenan - one of the GREATEST and most influential personas our business has ever known. pic.twitter.com/BUDikV0z2X — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan... The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric FlairĀ® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. I was truly blessed to know him. RIP my friend! — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) September 17, 2017