Video: Shinsuke Nakamura Talks About Returning To Osaka As A WWE Superstar

Former NXT World Champion and SmackDown Live Championship challenger Shinsuke Nakamura is featured in the above video released via WWE's official YouTube channel, which shows Nakamura talking about his return to Osaka, Japan as part of WWE's recent international events.

The video includes Nakamura's entrance and the reaction of the fans in his home country, where he is a legend in the sport, as well as clips from his match at the show. Nakamura gets another shot at the SmackDown Live World Championship when he faces reigning title-holder Jinder Mahal at the upcoming blue-brand-exclusive WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

Featuring the aforementioned Nakamura-Mahal II title clash and the previously announced Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens bout, WWE Hell In A Cell goes down live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, October 8th, airing live on pay-per-view and via the WWE Network.

Join us here on 10/8 for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view!