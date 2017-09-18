AJ Lee Praises RAW Star, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella Talk Connor's Cure (Video)

- Featured above, courtesy of The Bella Twins' official YouTube channel, is a new video of Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella talking about Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Watch as the current SmackDown Live General Manager discusses the importance of the Connor's Cure charity in honor of the late WWE Hall Of Famer, Connor "The Crusher" Michalek, and how the company became aware of Michalek.

- A WWE fan recently posted several photos of Bayley supporting her longtime good friend, AJ Lee, writing, "Get a friend who supports you as much as Bayley supports AJ Lee." AJ Lee ended up responding to the tweet by writing that Bayley is "a majestic unicorn, too precious for this world." Check out the tweets below.




