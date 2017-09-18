WWE Announcement Regarding "Starrcade" Special Event At Greensboro Coliseum

Sponsored Links



On Monday, the Greensboro Coliseum announced that the WWE live event scheduled in their venue on Saturday, November 25th will feature a "Starrcade" theme.

The show will mark the first time the old WCW WrestleMania-equivilant show has been used since 2000. There is no word yet as to whether or not the show will air live as part of a WWE Network special.

Featured below is the complete announcement regarding the WWE Starrcade event on 11/25 at the Greensboro Coliseum: