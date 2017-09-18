Video: Triple H Remembers Bobby Heenan: "He Was One Of The All-Time Best"

Sponsored Links



As noted, WWE Hall Of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan passed away at age 73 over the weekend following a ten-year battle with throat cancer.

Celebrity-gossip website TMZ Sports caught up with WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who spoke about the passing of one of the most entertaining personalities in pro wrestling history.

"One of a kind, man," said HHH when asked by TMZ about Heenan's passing. "I loved Bobby, he was a great guy [and] probably one of the naturally funniest guys ever. Look back on the WWE Network and watch Bobby get put into the WWE Hall of Fame. He did probably an hour of stand-up without a note. "

"The Game" went on to explain that Heenan chose not to be an in-ring performer, but instead focused on managing and announcing. According to Triple H, however, had "The Brain" decided to, he could have been among the best workers in the history of the business.

"He was one of the all-time best ever," said Triple H. "What people don't know is, Bobby could have done any of this. He was one of the best in-ring performers there was, he just chose not to do it."

