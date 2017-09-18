First Official WWE 2K18 Gameplay Trailer (Video), Cena Hypes Nikki/DWTS Tonight

Submitted by Matt Boone on September 18, 2017 - 12:22pm
- Featured above, courtesy of IGN, is the first official WWE 2K18 Gameplay trailer. As noted, WWE 2K18 is set to be available on October 17th for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

- John Cena took to social media on Monday morning to hype up his fiancee's appearance on tonight's episode of "Dancing With The Stars." Cena encouraged fans to vote for Nikki Bella by calling 1-800-868-3409.




