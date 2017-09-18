Impact's "Bound for Glory" Headed to Ottawa, Canada; Jim Cornette Done With Impact

-- Impact Wrestling announced today that they will be holding their Bound for Glory PPV at the Aberdeen Pavilion on November 5th with TV tapings also to take place from November 6-10.

-- With the event and the company pretty much moving to Canada, Jim Cornette appears done with the promotion as he is not able to travel to Canada stemming from several incidents on his file, including assault charges as a result of fights with fans who attacked him when he was a manager. Cornette hasn't been to Canada since 2010 when he was stopped at the border and so the two sides have decided to mutually end their relationship.

-- Cornette has agreed to film any material needed to explain his exit from storylines but at this time, there is nothing of that sort planned.




