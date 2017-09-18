Kairi Sane On Winning Mae Young Classic, Women's Revolution In WWE & More

Sponsored Links



Following her victory in the first-ever Mae Young Classic tournament last week, Kairi Sane spoke with Rolling Stone for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how she's feeling after taking so many bumps throughout the Mae Young Classic tournament: "Thank you for your concern. Yes, there's been some damage to my body, but I'm fine. I'm thrilled to be here."

On if winning the Mae Young Classic helped her confidence as a singles competitor after doing so much tag-team wrestling in Japan: "Yes, it affected me greatly. There were 32 athletes competing from worldwide, and I was doing as many as three [matches] a day, and I have to say I was proud of myself that I could participate. It was such a big deal."

On whether or not American women wrestling legends such as Mae Young were on her radar before the tournament: "I've known of Mae Young from the beginning, and I was so proud participating in a tournament with her name in it. Even when I was living in Japan, I thought athletes like Mae Young were powerful and attractive and charming. There was always something attractive with those women."

On giving women confidence and the 'Women's Revolution' in WWE: "It's very important to me that I give my vitality and courage to my audiences. I was the shortest [Mae Young competitor], as you know, but I won like this and just want to give the impression to everybody that you don't have to give up on your dream. I want all women to know that women are strong, and the women's revolution in WWE is very important to me."

