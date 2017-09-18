Updated No Mercy Card; Women's Title Match Now a Fatal Fiveway

-- After tonight's Raw, here's the updated No Mercy card for Sunday's PPV:
WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Jason Jordan
WWE Raw Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Bayley vs. Emma
WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. Cesara & Sheamus
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Enzo Amore
John Cena vs. Roman Reigns
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
-- Join us on Sunday for live match-by-match coverage of the PPV.
