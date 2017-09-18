Updated No Mercy Card; Women's Title Match Now a Fatal Fiveway

-- After tonight's Raw, here's the updated No Mercy card for Sunday's PPV:

WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Jason Jordan

WWE Raw Women's Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Bayley vs. Emma

WWE Raw Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. Cesara & Sheamus

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Enzo Amore

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

-- Join us on Sunday for live match-by-match coverage of the PPV.




