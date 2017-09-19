SmackDown Live Preview (9/19): Shane Addresses Owens' Attack Of Mr. McMahon

Sponsored Links



WWE returns with the blue brand this evening at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California with the latest episodes of 205 Live and SmackDown Live.

WWE.com wrote the following on their official SmackDown Live preview page for tonight's show, which follows up the much-talked-about show last week that featured Kevin Owens' attack of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

SmackDown LIVE preview, Sept. 19, 2017: Shane addresses Owens’ brutal attack on Mr. McMahon Kevin Owens' brutal attack on WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon last week left the WWE Universe in shock. This Tuesday, the reinstated Shane McMahon will address KO and his actions. With a showdown inside Hell in a Cell awaiting them, what will Shane have to say? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Additionally, the official WWE website is focusing on the following points heading into tonight's broadcast:

SmackDown LIVE Preview : Quick Hits * AJ Styles defends the United States Championship against Baron Corbin tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Shane McMahon to address Kevin Owens’ vicious attack on his father

* Natalya to host a “Celebration of Women”

* The New Day to revel in their championship victory with the WWE Universe

* Jinder Mahal to address his controversial comments from last week

Join us here later this evening for live results coverage of WWE SmackDown Live!