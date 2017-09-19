WWE No Mercy 2017 PPV Betting Odds: Early Lines Released[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
With the RAW brand WWE No Mercy pay-per-view going down this Sunday, the early odds for the matches have been set.
Bet Wrestling has released the opening betting lines for the matches for this Sunday's PPV, with Brock Lesnar opening as a significant favorite over Braun Strowman in the WWE Universal Championship main event and Emma coming in as the biggest opening underdog in the Fatal 5-Way for the RAW Women's Championship.
Featured below are the opening odds for this Sunday's WWE No Mercy 2017 pay-per-view.
