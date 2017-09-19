WWE No Mercy 2017 PPV Betting Odds: Early Lines Released

Sponsored Links



With the RAW brand WWE No Mercy pay-per-view going down this Sunday, the early odds for the matches have been set.

Bet Wrestling has released the opening betting lines for the matches for this Sunday's PPV, with Brock Lesnar opening as a significant favorite over Braun Strowman in the WWE Universal Championship main event and Emma coming in as the biggest opening underdog in the Fatal 5-Way for the RAW Women's Championship.

Featured below are the opening odds for this Sunday's WWE No Mercy 2017 pay-per-view.

WWE NO MERCY 2017 BETTING ODDS WWE Universal Championship

* Brock Lesnar (c) -300 vs Braun Strowman +187 WWE RAW Women's Championship – Fatal Fiveway

* Alexa Bliss (c) +120 vs Sasha Banks +225 vs Nia Jax +250 vs Bayley +300 vs Emma +1200 WWE Intercontinental Championship

* The Miz (c) -110 vs Jason Jordan -137 WWE Raw Tag Team Championships

* Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins (c) -225 vs Sheamus & Cesaro +150 * Roman Reigns -200 vs John Cena +150 * Finn Balor -187 vs Bray Wyatt +137

