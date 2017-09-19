Nikki Bella's DWTS Debut (Video), WWE Films Backstage At RAW For Heenan Special

- Featured above is video footage of the season 25 premiere of ABC's Dancing With The Stars with Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev dancing the Tango to the song "So What" by Pink, including Bella doing a wrestling move to Chigvintsev at the conclusion of the number.

- WWE was scheduled to film footage backstage at Monday night's edition of WWE RAW at the SAP Center in San Jose, California with various WWE Superstars and personalities speaking on the life and career of WWE Hall Of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, likely for a future WWE documentary or WWE Network special. As noted, the legendary Heenan passed away this past weekend at the age of 73.

(Partial Credit: F4WOnline.com)




