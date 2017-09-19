Dana Brooke and Summer Rae were among the WWE Superstars represented at the Mr. Olympia event in Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend.
WWE issued the following press release regarding Dana Brooke winning the Female Image Award this year. Additionally, below the press release is a photo of the award and a statement from Brooke about accepting the honor.
Dana Brooke wins Female Image Award at Mr. Olympia ceremony
Dana Brooke took home the Female Image Award at the Mr. Olympia ceremony this past weekend, earning the WWE Superstar one of the highest honors the prestigious fitness organization can bestow.
Presented by Mr. Olympia promoter Robin Chang, International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) president Jim Manion and “Voice of Bodybuilding” Bob Cicherillo, the award designates a female athlete who best represents the IFBB and National Physique Committee (NPC) by giving back to outside organizations and inspiring individuals within the community. In addition to performing as a WWE Superstar, Dana is also a fitness competitor who participated in the 2017 Arnold Classic.
WWE.com congratulates Dana on her outstanding achievement. Take a look at Dana’s Instagram post highlighting the trophy and the presentation ceremony.
