Bobby Heenan's Cause of Death Revealed

-- According to a story in the Tampa Bay Times, Bobby Heenan passed away at age 72 after suffering from organ failure as a result of his battle with cancer.

-- The information was sourced from Heenan's daughter, Jessica Solt, who said that while Heenan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2002, he was in remission since 2004 but ultimately the complications led to his organs failing.

-- The rest of the article reflects on Heenan's impact in wrestling and talks about some of the pranks he would pull in real life.