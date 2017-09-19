Shayna Baszler Officially Signs with WWE

Sponsored Links



-- In a move that many expected was imminent, Shayna Baszler has officially signed a contract with WWE - this after making it to the finals of the recently completed Mae Young Classic tournament where she lost to Kairi Sane.

-- The 37-year old former MMA fighter was strongly rumored to be signing with WWE as she had stopped accepting any indie bookings and was portrayed in the tournament as a star. Not to mention with WWE planning to incorporate her into a Horsewomen storyline, they would have had to get her contract to move forward with that.