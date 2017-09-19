Details on Jericho's Cruise: ROH Tournament, Multiple Special Guests, more

-- Chris Jericho announced further details on his upcoming cruise at sea called "Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea" that will be held October 27-31, 2018 aboard the Norwegian Jade. The cruise will leave the Port of Miami and travel to the Bahamas and will feature a "Sea of Honor" 12-man tournament held by ROH and hosted by Jim Ross.

-- Several other wrestling personalities were announced as special guests on the cruise including: Diamond Dallas Page, Mick Foley, Ricky Steamboat, Rey Mysterio and Raven.

-- Live music will be provided by: Fozzy, Kyng, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, The Vies, Jim Breuer and The Loud and Rowdy, Shoot to Thrill, Blizzard of Ozzy and the Dave Spivak Project.

-- Pricing is dependent on the number of guests and the stateroom selected but starts at $500 per person before tax and gratuities (if you are going with four people and staying in an inside room) all the way up to a $8000 for a single person in an owner's suite.

-- All the details can be found here.




