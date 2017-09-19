Raw Viewership Down Again Last Night

-- Last night's WWE Raw was down in viewership numbers week-over-week with an average of 2.816 million tuning in to watch. That compares negatively to 2.897 million last week but positively to last year's sub 2.7 million.

-- Competition was fierce yesterday with the Monday Night Football game between the Lions and Giants drawing 12.287 million viewers.

-- The breakdown was:

* Hour 1 - 3.123 million
* Hour 2 - 2.844 million
* Hour 3 - 2.532 million




