WWE SmackDown Live Coverage Now In Progress (9/18)

Sponsored Links



The September 19th edition of WWE SmackDown Live takes place at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET!

- After a video package recapping Kevin Owens' attack on Vince McMahon last week, Shane's music hits and the SmackDown Comissioner comes out to the ring to kick off tonight's show. Shane steps in the ring and gets on the mic and says he gives his dad credit for being one tough S.O.B. Shane asks Owens how it would feel if he saw someone he loves get beat down, and talks about his kids having to watch their grandfather be attacked. Shane says he's going to strike back with massive vengeance. Shane says Owens doesn't realize what he's done, or maybe he has since Owens is a no-show so far tonight. Shane says he's going to condemn Owens to a beating in Hell in a Cell, then he heads to the back.

- Randy Orton is backstage getting ready to head out to the ring.

- Aiden English is in the ring for a song. He starts singing about Randy Orton, but Orton's music interrupts and The Viper comes out to the ring for their match.

- Randy Orton def. Aiden English: Aiden rushes Orton right off the opening bell and stomps on him in the corner. English whips Orton into the opposite corner, but Orton answers with a clothesline. Orton follows up with a spinning powerslam, then he goes for a DDT but English rolls outside. Orton follows English outside and back suplexes him onto the fan barricade. Orton goes for a suplex onto the announce table, but English escapes and hits a suplex of his own on Orton onto the table. Back in the ring, English works over Orton in the corner then hits a running back splash. Orton comes back with some strikes but English stops him with a poke to the eye and a dropkick. English follows up with knee drops and a chin lock. English misses a splash in the corner, but he connects with a boot to the face of Orton. English goes up top and comes flying off, but Orton catches him in mid-air with an RKO For the win.

- As Orton is celebrating his victory in the ring, Rusev comes out to the stage and interrupts. Rusev gets on the mic and complains about his loss at SummerSlam. He says Orton turned him and his family into a national disgrace, so tonight he's going to rip the fangs out of the viper's mouth. And he's going to do this, right now.

- Rusev def. Randy Orton: Rusev steps in the ring and the ref calls for the bell. Orton blocks a kick and goes for the RKO right off the bat, but Rusev pushes him off. Aiden English gets on the apron and distracts Orton, then Orton turns around into a superkick from Rusev. Rusev pins Orton for the win after a very short match. Rusev runs up the ramp and celebrates his victory.

- The commentary team announces that Kevin Owens will be live via satellite tonight, and Charlotte will be out to discuss her father Ric Flair's recent recovery.

- WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers are seen backstage walking into the arena.

- Rusev is backstage yelling "I got him!" He does an interview where he says he beat the viper tonight and broke him in half, now he returns home a hero. Rusev walks off chanting "Rusev number one."

- The Singh Brothers come out to the stage to introduce the Modern Day Maharaja, your WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. They step into the ring and Jinder gets on the mic. Jinder says Nakamura wasn't happy about what he said about him last week, but at least his face is still full of delight. He shows more pictures of Nakamura on the big screen and makes fun of him. Jinder says that Americans think the people of Japan eat cats and dolphins. Jinder says the people will turn on Nakamura just like they turned on him. Jinder says Shinsuke always "rooks" the same. Jinder says behind Nakamura's backs the fans call him Mr. Miyagi. The fans chant "that's too far," then Jinder speaks to his people in his language. Jinder finishes up speaking in Punjabi and raises his WWE Title in the air before leaving.

- We're told that up next is AJ Styles defending his U.S. Title against Baron Corbin.

- Shinsuke Nakamura does an interview backstage where he says Jinder Mahal is funny, but it won't be so funny when he takes the WWE Title from him at Hell In A Cell.

- AJ Styles comes out to the ring and cuts a promo on Baron Corbin. He says anyone who faces the Phenomenal One in the ring will fail, just like Corbin will tonight.

- AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin - No Contest: AJ's United States Championship is on the line in this one. Corbin attacks AJ from behind during the ring introductions before the bell. Corbin continues to beat down AJ, then Tye Dillinger runs in for the save. Dillinger assaults Corbin at ringside until Corbin is able to break free and get back in the ring. Corbin is selling a leg injury, and AJ now gets to his feet and nails Corbin in the face with a forearm shot. Styles locks Corbin in the Calf Crusher until he taps out. The opening bell still hasn't rung. The crowd chants "you tapped out" as AJ takes his U.S. Title and stares him down. Corbin is still selling the leg injury at ringside.

- Baron Corbin does an interview backstage where he says he feels violated. He lashes out at Tye Dillinger and AJ Styles, and says that he suffered a sprained ankle. Corbin says he intends to get even with both of them.

- Charlotte comes out to the ring and cuts a promo about her father Ric Flair's recovery after a health scare. She quickly gets interrupted by Women's Champion Natalya. Natalya comes out and says she's hosting a celebration of women tonight, and then unveils a picture of herself in the ring. Charlotte interrupts and says she's here to challenge Nattie for the Championship, but then Becky Lynch interrupts. Becky says Natalya is crazy and that Becky is the one next in line for the Women's Title. Naomi interrupts next and says Natalya doesn't represent the women of SmackDown, and she says she wants a Title match too. Tamina interrupts next with Lana by her side. Lana gets on the mic and calls Natalya a crazy cat lady, and says it's Tamina's turn for a Title shot. Natalya starts backing up the ramp and tells them all to stop it, and says she's not crazy. Before she can leave, Daniel Bryan comes out to the stage. Bryan books Charlotte, Becky, Naomi and Tamina in a Fatal 4 Way match where the winner gets a shot at Natalya's Women's title at Hell In A Cell.

- The New Day def. The Hype Bros: Big E starts off against Mojo and they trade abdominal stretches early on. Kofi comes in next and Mojo flattens him with a clothesline. Big E and Ryder get the tags and Big E hits a series of belly to belly suplexes. Big E goes to follow up with the splash but Ryder blocks it with his knees. Ryder hits another knee strike then follows up with a missile dropkick off the middle rope. Ryder hits the Broski Boot, but Kofi breaks up the pin. Mojo misses a shot on Kofi and Kofi throws him outside then hits a suicide dive on him. Kofi tags in and Big E picks up Ryder, they hit the Midnight Hour and then Kofi pins for the win.

- Kevin Owens appears on the big screen "via satellite" to offer an apology. He says he watched the footage from last week and doesn't know what came over him, and he says he wants to offer a heartfelt apology. Owens says that Shane had it coming, and Shane made Owens attack his father. He says Shane made Owens want to beat Vince like a garbage bag because he disrespected the good name of Kevin Owens. Owens says he had nothing but respect for Vince, but in the moment it felt like he was headbutting Shane. Owens says he also apologizes to anyone who dares to watch Hell In A Cell and sees the beating he gives Shane. Owens says people like him don't go to hell, they go to heaven.

- Mojo and Ryder are backstage, and Mojo complains that he's sick and tired of losing. Mojo says if they want things to change, they'll have to do something drastic.

- Dolph Ziggler comes out to the stage and he's ready to impersonate more wrestlers' entrances. He does Triple H's entrance and says spitting out that water is harder than it looks. Ziggler goes back and does Shawn Michaels' entrance, and says he can feel himself losing his smile. He goes behind the curtain again and comes out to D-X's entrance music. Ziggler says he's the best ever in the ring and the fans couldn't care less, so he doesn't care about them.

Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET!