Paige's Medical Evaluation Reportedly Goes Well; WWE Return Imminent

Sponsored Links



-- According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, Paige's presence at the WWE Performance was to evaluate the condition of her neck after undergoing surgery last year.

-- The checkup reportedly went well so much that WWE ran artice on their site teasing Paige's return to in-ring competition and the belief is that she will be back imminently, with speculation that it will be on Smackdown Live since Asuka will be going to Raw.