Paige's Medical Evaluation Reportedly Goes Well; WWE Return Imminent

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on September 20, 2017 - 1:50am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, Paige's presence at the WWE Performance was to evaluate the condition of her neck after undergoing surgery last year.

-- The checkup reportedly went well so much that WWE ran artice on their site teasing Paige's return to in-ring competition and the belief is that she will be back imminently, with speculation that it will be on Smackdown Live since Asuka will be going to Raw.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.