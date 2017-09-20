Photos: Poor Attendance At SmackDown Live In Oakland On Tuesday Night

Submitted by Matt Boone on September 20, 2017 - 11:51am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

It looks like SmackDown Live wasn't exactly a hot ticket on Tuesday night.

The attendance inside the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California for last night's 205 Live tapings and SmackDown Live episode was said to be significantly bad.

According to multiple fans who were in attendance at the WWE taping in Oakland on Tuesday night, the Oracle Arena was somewhere in the neighborhood of an estimated 30 or 40 percent full, at best.

Featured below are a number of photos from social media that highlight the poor attendance for this week's episode of SmackDown Live.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.