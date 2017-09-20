NXT TV Preview (9/20): O'Reilly & Fish vs. Bate & Seven

WWE returns on the WWE Network this evening with the latest episode of NXT TV from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
WWE.com wrote the following regarding tonight's episode of NXT TV:
WWE NXT preview, Sept. 20, 2017: Can Bate & Seven stop O’Reilly & Fish?
Tyler Bate & Trent Seven seek retribution when they lay down a challenge to the meddlesome tandem of Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano continues to stand up to the braggadocios Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss, No Way Jose and Lars Sullivan settle the score of their increasingly heated rivalry and the mysterious Aleister Black finally breaks his silence.
The following matches are scheduled for tonight's show:
* Johnny Gargano vs. Tino Sabbatelli
* Lacey Evans vs. Bianca Belair
* No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan
* Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. Trent Seven & Tyler Bate
