Jerry Lawler On Bobby Heenan's Passing, Reveals Reason For WWE Starrcade Event

Sponsored Links



On the latest episode of his "Dinner With The King" podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler spoke about the recent passing of longtime friend and fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, as well as WWE's recent decision to brand an upcoming event in Greensboro as "Starrcade."

Featured below are some comments from "The King" on the passing of Bobby Heenan and the reason behind the upcoming WWE Starrcade event.

On the passing of WWE Hall Of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan: "There's not a lot of people you consider your real friends in the business; it's more your business acquaintances. But I always felt like Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan and I were friends. What a legacy this guy leaves. He was THE color commentator. I don't think there's ever been, probably never will be, to match Bobby Heenan behind a mic. When he and Gorilla Monsoon were together, wow, that's the best there was."

On if he feels WWE branded their upcoming Greensboro live event as Starrcade to combat a nearby WrestleCade convention on the same weekend: "Well, of course. It's a good promotional idea. Any time you can increase ticket sales, you're doing a good job."

Check out the complete episode of "Dinner With The King" featuring Jerry Lawler and Bill Apter at PodAvenue.com.