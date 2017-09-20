News & Notes: Emma Not at Raw, Women's Match on SD, Jinder Mahal's Segment

-- Emma was not on Raw this past Monday as she stayed behind in Australia to visit with family and friends. WWE held an event in her hometown of Melbourne on Thursday, which worked out great for her to stay back a few extra days.

-- The four way match on Smackdown last night to determine the #1 contender for the Smackdown women's title was originally expected to be a triple threat match that did not include Tamina. However, late in the afternoon Tamina was added to the match but the outcome was always supposed to be a Charlotte win so her inclusion had little impact.

-- WWE deleted a tweet that showed Jinder Mahal's segment on Smackdown where he made fun of Shinsuke Nakamura's accent and speaking. Not only did fans in attendance chant "that's too far", but there was a lot of talk backstage on the appropriateness of the segment. Apart from deleting their tweet, WWE didn't upload the interview to YouTube.




