Smackdown Live Viewership Also Down This Week

-- Last night's Smackdown Live was watched by an average of 2.510 million viewers, down considerably from the week before which drew 2.754 million. However, that show was heavily promoted with Vince McMahon's return and three title matches. Last year's show on 9/20/16 only drew 2.2 million so it is up year over year.

-- On the night, Smackdown was just outside the top five in total viewership but finished second in the key 18-49 demographic rating behind only American Horror Story.




