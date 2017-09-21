Backstage News on WWE's Internal Story on Vince McMahon/Kevin Owens Head-Butt

Sponsored Links

WWE's "internal story" regarding the Vince McMahon/Kevin Owens head-butt is that there was no blading involved nor was any blood pre-planned. Before the angle took place, there was nobody talking about blood and the company is explaining the decision to shoot close-ups by saying that was the instruction the camera crew was given to capture Vince selling the head-butt and that nobody knew he would be bleeding.





Those that are skeptical of WWE's story say that if Vince McMahon planned to bleed beforehand, he probably wouldn't tell anyone not to mention the amount of blood that did come out was more than you would expect from a head-butt. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





