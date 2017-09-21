Daniel Bryan On Wanting To Face Nakamura & Omega, Who He Wants On SD! Live[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan took part in a Twitter Q&A with fans during Wednesday night's episode of Total Bellas on E!. Featured below are some of the highlights.
On if he had one more match, who would it be against:
On if he would want to wrestle Kenny Omega and if so, in what arena:
On if he would be interested in Cesaro coming to SmackDown Live:
On who from the indy scene he would like to work with if he made a return:
On a scale of 1 to 10 how bad does he want to return to the ring:
On whether or not he would ever put his beard on the line in a match:
