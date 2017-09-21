Daniel Bryan On Wanting To Face Nakamura & Omega, Who He Wants On SD! Live

Sponsored Links



WWE SmackDown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan took part in a Twitter Q&A with fans during Wednesday night's episode of Total Bellas on E!. Featured below are some of the highlights.

On if he had one more match, who would it be against:

On if he would want to wrestle Kenny Omega and if so, in what arena:

Yes, and in any big arena https://t.co/ECAk44p1Ea — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017

On if he would be interested in Cesaro coming to SmackDown Live:

Yeah, but I wanted @SamiZayn on smackdown and that hasn't worked out as well as I thought thus far https://t.co/3apMAdoB15 — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017

On who from the indy scene he would like to work with if he made a return:

On a scale of 1 to 10 how bad does he want to return to the ring:

On whether or not he would ever put his beard on the line in a match:

Only for WrestleMania or a CMLL Aniversario main event https://t.co/oFLXYiKc9q — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) September 21, 2017

Check out more from Daniel Bryan's "#TotalBellas" Twitter chat @WWEDanielBryan.