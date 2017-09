Sponsored Links



With only one episode remaining until their Victory Road 2017 event, the heat is turning up in Global Force Wrestling (GFW) heading into tonight's episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV.

GFW wrote the following synopsis regarding tonight's show:

"Last week on IMPACT on Pop, Johnny IMPACT became the #1 Contender for the Global Championship at Victory Road. What will happen in the last episode before Victory Road next week!"

The following matches are scheduled for this week's episode of GFW: Impact Wrestling: