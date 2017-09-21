WWE Sends Survey Regarding Premium & Other Special Features for Network [Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums] Follow @RajahNews



-- WWE sent out a survey this week, apparently in an effort to gauge interest for premium or tiered content for the WWE Network as well as interest for additional programming. -- Some of the topics that they asked about were: Ring of Honor (both old and new programming)

WWE House shows (to air on the network)

TNA/Impact/Global Force Wrestling (historic and new programming)

An audio channel that would feature listening-only content for pay-per-views, music playlists, sports radio type call-in shows, and podcasts

Original scripted comedies (examples cited were WWE Superstar Roasts, Southpaw Regional Wrestling, and WWE’s version of The Office)

Reality shows (Reality shows featuring life on the road for WWE Superstars, an insider’s view of WWE Superstars’ intense training and workout regimens, WWE Superstar “Cribs”, WWE-style “Apprentice” to win a job at WWE, or WWE Legends’ House Season 2 – Attitude Era)

TV-14 in-ring show (a new weekly version of ECW or another "edgy" new promotion)

Tournaments (King/Queen of the Ring, a Lucha tournament, a tag team tournament, and WWE vs. NXT, etc.)

WWE Director’s Cut (classic events and matches with narration by legends or current WWE wrestlers)

Original scripted dramas (a WWE version of Game of Thrones, etc.)

Special live events (one-time only live events from around the world with “an unexpected main event”)

Content from other promotions like ICW, PROGRESS, and NJPW -- There was another section for special features that could be incorporated into a tier system: Download To Go (the ability to download content and watch it offline)

Personalization (custom playlists, the ability to change the look and feel of the interface)

Alternate viewing options (ability to watch WWE in-ring shows using alternate camera choices (e.g. gorilla cam, drone cam, Go-Pro camera), 360 views or select higher or lower resolution options)

A ratings/comment system

Social viewing (sets up a theater mode to watch with friends virtually, or participate in a live event on Facebook where you can chat with others)

Social sharing (the ability to share clips and playlists on social media)

Alternate audio (different combination of commentary teams)

Virtual reality (using VR hardware, watch current or historic WWE content that makes it seem like you are sitting ringside) -- Finally, there was a section on benefits and perks of the WWE Network in regards to a premium tier: Sweepstakes entries (automatic entries to win WWE tickets, VIP meet-ups, unique experiences, merchandise, etc.)

Access to "breaking news" first (before social media or WWE.com)

Loyalty program (rewards such as T-shirts, collectibles, and ticket upgrades using loyalty points accrued from the time you first started subscribing to the Network)

Early access to new merchandise & live event tickets

Free shipping on WWEShop orders

Fan voting (opportunities to vote for match participants, Hall of Fame inductees, Slammy winners, etc.)

Preferred pricing (special offers for WWE VIP events, discount packages, Meet-and-Greet packages, etc.)

Monthly call "Inside WWE Headquarters (the ability to listen in to a conference call with executives such as Triple H or Stephanie McMahon) -- It is unknown which ideas WWE is seriously considering or any timeline as they have sent out such surveys in the past.





