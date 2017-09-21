WWE Sends Survey Regarding Premium & Other Special Features for Network

-- WWE sent out a survey this week, apparently in an effort to gauge interest for premium or tiered content for the WWE Network as well as interest for additional programming.
-- Some of the topics that they asked about were:
- Ring of Honor (both old and new programming)
- WWE House shows (to air on the network)
- TNA/Impact/Global Force Wrestling (historic and new programming)
- An audio channel that would feature listening-only content for pay-per-views, music playlists, sports radio type call-in shows, and podcasts
- Original scripted comedies (examples cited were WWE Superstar Roasts, Southpaw Regional Wrestling, and WWE’s version of The Office)
- Reality shows (Reality shows featuring life on the road for WWE Superstars, an insider’s view of WWE Superstars’ intense training and workout regimens, WWE Superstar “Cribs”, WWE-style “Apprentice” to win a job at WWE, or WWE Legends’ House Season 2 – Attitude Era)
- TV-14 in-ring show (a new weekly version of ECW or another "edgy" new promotion)
- Tournaments (King/Queen of the Ring, a Lucha tournament, a tag team tournament, and WWE vs. NXT, etc.)
- WWE Director’s Cut (classic events and matches with narration by legends or current WWE wrestlers)
- Original scripted dramas (a WWE version of Game of Thrones, etc.)
- Special live events (one-time only live events from around the world with “an unexpected main event”)
- Content from other promotions like ICW, PROGRESS, and NJPW
-- There was another section for special features that could be incorporated into a tier system:
- Download To Go (the ability to download content and watch it offline)
- Personalization (custom playlists, the ability to change the look and feel of the interface)
- Alternate viewing options (ability to watch WWE in-ring shows using alternate camera choices (e.g. gorilla cam, drone cam, Go-Pro camera), 360 views or select higher or lower resolution options)
- A ratings/comment system
- Social viewing (sets up a theater mode to watch with friends virtually, or participate in a live event on Facebook where you can chat with others)
- Social sharing (the ability to share clips and playlists on social media)
- Alternate audio (different combination of commentary teams)
- Virtual reality (using VR hardware, watch current or historic WWE content that makes it seem like you are sitting ringside)
-- Finally, there was a section on benefits and perks of the WWE Network in regards to a premium tier:
- Sweepstakes entries (automatic entries to win WWE tickets, VIP meet-ups, unique experiences, merchandise, etc.)
- Access to "breaking news" first (before social media or WWE.com)
- Loyalty program (rewards such as T-shirts, collectibles, and ticket upgrades using loyalty points accrued from the time you first started subscribing to the Network)
- Early access to new merchandise & live event tickets
- Free shipping on WWEShop orders
- Fan voting (opportunities to vote for match participants, Hall of Fame inductees, Slammy winners, etc.)
- Preferred pricing (special offers for WWE VIP events, discount packages, Meet-and-Greet packages, etc.)
- Monthly call "Inside WWE Headquarters (the ability to listen in to a conference call with executives such as Triple H or Stephanie McMahon)
-- It is unknown which ideas WWE is seriously considering or any timeline as they have sent out such surveys in the past.
