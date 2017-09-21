Sasha Banks On Triple H Hiring Her Husband, Booker T Auction, Total Bellas Preview

Sponsored Links



- Featured above is video released via WWE's official YouTube channel featuring Sasha Banks. In the clip, "The Boss" talks about Triple H hiring her husband Sarath "Mikaze" Ton to WWE. Banks' husband went on to make WrestleMania gear for the likes of Triple H and The Bella Twins.

- Featured below is the official synopsis for next week's episode of Total Bellas on E!:

"Power Struggle: Nikki finally gets a tag team match with John Cena; a major legal discussion throws the family through a loop; Kathy's surprisingly active sex life leaves her kids scratching their heads."

- WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T has launched an online auction to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas at BookerTAuction.com. The auction features items donated by Roman Reigns, Mick Foley, The Hardy Boys, Rob Van Dam, Sean Waltman and others.