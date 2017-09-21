Daniel Bryan Reveals Show Idea To Cena, Eva Marie Celebrates In A Bikini, No Mercy

Submitted by Matt Boone on September 21, 2017 - 1:27pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- With WWE No Mercy 2017 going down this Sunday, WWE is offering free full-length matches from past WWE No Mercy shows via their official YouTube channel. Featured above is the complete match between JBL and Batista to determine the number one contender to the World Heavyweight Championship from WWE No Mercy 2008. Join us here this Sunday for live results coverage of this year's WWE No Mercy 2017 pay-per-view.

- Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie was in Bali with her husband and former fellow Total Divas star Jonathan Coyle, sporting a bikini and celebrating her 33rd birthday. You can check out coverage of the scene, which was also captured by a camera crew that was on location, at TMZ.com.

- Featured below courtesy of Nikki Bella's official Instagram page is video footage of Daniel Bryan revealing an idea for a YouTube gardening show he has to fellow WWE performer and Total Bellas cast member John Cena.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.