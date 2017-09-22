Backstage News on Plans for the John Cena vs. Roman Reigns Feud

Sponsored Links

The speculation is that if the John Cena vs. Roman Reigns program is planned for multiple matches, then it's possible John Cena will win at No Mercy. However, if it's a one-and-done, then it is almost a given that Reigns will come out as the victor.





Either way, the long term plan when the program culminates is for Cena to "endorse" Reigns as the company's next big star, which as we all know is something WWE has been trying to push Reigns as for years.





