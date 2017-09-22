Report: Paige Medically Cleared to Return; Plans for Her Return to WWE

In a follow-up to Paige's presence at the WWE Performance Center this week, she has reportedly been given full clearance by WWE medical staff to return from her neck surgery and is now simply working her way back into in-ring shape.
The backstage news is that there is already a storyline in place for her return to TV, and it's tentatively scheduled to be on Smackdown.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
