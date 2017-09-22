Chris Jericho Describes His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Gives Career Advice

Sponsored Links



Chris Jericho recently spoke with the folks at Monster.com and gave career advice to aspiring pro wrestlers. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On what he would tell someone breaking into a career field that they have no experience in: "Try not to pay attention to what other people think. If you concentrate on yourself and what you're capable of doing, you will find it a lot easier to move forward. Anytime you hear "no," there's always a way to get it done. I'm living proof.

"Every time I've ever started somewhere new, I got off on the wrong foot and had to struggle to get my confidence back. I think that's true for most people in a new situation, with new people, new rules. But if you know you have the ability, keep at it and don't worry about your mistakes. You'll always make mistakes. Focus on your victories."

On tips for getting along with a demanding manager, such as Vince McMahon: "The relationship I have with Vince now—and I think of us as friends—took years to develop. When you're working with someone who's at the top of their game, they are really complex, and it's not possible to gain their trust and respect overnight. You can't rush it.

"It helps to put yourself in the shoes of someone who's been a boss for a long time. How many people have worked for him in the past, and how many have not worked out? He, or she, is looking for someone who will stand the test of time. So try to be that person."

Check out the complete Chris Jericho interview at Monster.com.