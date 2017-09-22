WWE No Mercy 2017 PPV Kickoff Show Match Announced

Sponsored Links



On Friday, WWE announced a singles match for this coming Sunday night's No Mercy 2017 Kickoff Show.

Official for the WWE No Mercy pre-show, which airs live on the WWE Network as the lead-in to the RAW brand-exclusive pay-per-view is a one-on-one contest pitting Apollo Crews vs. Elias.

With that now known, below is an updated look at the lineup for Sunday's big event:

WWE NO MERCY 2017 WWE Universal Title Match

- Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar WWE Intercontinental Title Match

- Jason Jordan vs. The Miz Fatal 5 Way for the RAW Women's Title

- Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss RAW Tag Team Title Match

- Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

- Enzo Amore vs. Neville - Roman Reigns vs. John Cena - Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt Kickoff Pre-show

- Elias vs. Apollo Crews

Join us here this Sunday for live results coverage of WWE No Mercy 2017!