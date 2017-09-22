WWE No Mercy 2017 PPV Kickoff Show Match Announced[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
On Friday, WWE announced a singles match for this coming Sunday night's No Mercy 2017 Kickoff Show.
Official for the WWE No Mercy pre-show, which airs live on the WWE Network as the lead-in to the RAW brand-exclusive pay-per-view is a one-on-one contest pitting Apollo Crews vs. Elias.
With that now known, below is an updated look at the lineup for Sunday's big event:
Join us here this Sunday for live results coverage of WWE No Mercy 2017!