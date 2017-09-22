WWE No Mercy 2017 PPV Kickoff Show Match Announced

On Friday, WWE announced a singles match for this coming Sunday night's No Mercy 2017 Kickoff Show.

Official for the WWE No Mercy pre-show, which airs live on the WWE Network as the lead-in to the RAW brand-exclusive pay-per-view is a one-on-one contest pitting Apollo Crews vs. Elias.

With that now known, below is an updated look at the lineup for Sunday's big event:

WWE NO MERCY 2017

WWE Universal Title Match
- Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
- Jason Jordan vs. The Miz

Fatal 5 Way for the RAW Women's Title
- Bayley vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma vs. Alexa Bliss

RAW Tag Team Title Match
- Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
- Enzo Amore vs. Neville

- Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

- Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Kickoff Pre-show
- Elias vs. Apollo Crews

Join us here this Sunday for live results coverage of WWE No Mercy 2017!




