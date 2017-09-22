RVD On Recent Talks He Had With WWE, Potential Return To The Company

Submitted by Matt Boone on September 22, 2017 - 5:15pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for an exclusive interview for the Sports Illustrated "Extra Mustard" section. Below are some of the highlights.

On recent talks he has had with WWE: "I've talked to WWE recently, but it's about the new video games that are coming out. That was more of a business talk about that, but when the business is right and it's the right time to go back, that, of course, is then always a possibility."

On Sunday's event for charity promoted by Booker T: "Booker T is among the closest of my friends, so I'm looking forward to seeing him, and it's going to be a fun event. It's a great cause, and it's going to be a real good chance to give back."

Check out the complete Rob Van Dam interview at SI.com.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.