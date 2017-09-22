RVD On Recent Talks He Had With WWE, Potential Return To The Company

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for an exclusive interview for the Sports Illustrated "Extra Mustard" section. Below are some of the highlights.

On recent talks he has had with WWE: "I've talked to WWE recently, but it's about the new video games that are coming out. That was more of a business talk about that, but when the business is right and it's the right time to go back, that, of course, is then always a possibility."

On Sunday's event for charity promoted by Booker T: "Booker T is among the closest of my friends, so I'm looking forward to seeing him, and it's going to be a fun event. It's a great cause, and it's going to be a real good chance to give back."

