Backstage News on WWE Tightening Security on Overseas Tour

Due to issues that occurred with fans on previous overseas WWE tours, security was way tighter on the recent tour in keeping fans away from the talent. Bodyguards were present and wrestlers were told to refrain from being photographed with any alcohol showing in the background.





In the past, when WWE stopped for a house show in Melbourne, Australia, talent seemed to love the Crown Casino so much that many wrestlers would go there and end up being "on the floor hammered." However, on the recent tour this week only a few wrestlers - the usual guys who like to party - came out. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





