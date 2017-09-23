ROH: Death Before Dishonor XV PPV Results From Las Vegas, Nevada (9/23)

On Friday evening, Ring Of Honor (ROH) held their "Death Before Dishonor XV" pay-per-view event from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured below are complete results from the event, which saw multiple world titles change hands throughout the evening.

The following report comes from Joseph Currier and F4WOnline.com.

ROH: DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR XV RESULTS

BULLY RAY & BRISCOES VS. MATT TAVEN & VINNY MARSEGLIA & TK O'RYAN

Bully & The Briscoes won with a Doomsday Device on O'Ryan. Jay Briscoe was mad at Bully after the match and they did some dissension teaes during the match, so that may play into something later. Good match with a series of dive spots midway through including Bully, who looks close to 350, doing a plancha off the top rope to the floor on everyone. Taven knocked Jay into Bully which saw Bully fall to the floor. Fast paced all action match, TK O'Ryan broke his leg doing a dive in this building earlier in the year and they teased him doing the same dive, but he woudn't do it.

They announced Kenny Omega would be working four Global War events.

They are pushing the Where's Hangman storyline like he's not there for the six man titles. They announced it would be a 2-on-3 handicap ma tch if Hangman doesn't show up.

CHUCK TAYLOR VS. MARTY SCURLL

This turned into a hot match. Scurll own via submission with the chicken wing when Taylor was distracted by ref Todd Sinclair. Taylor worked really hard, not everything was smooth but he was doing dives, including a bodyblock from the floor like Ultimo Guerrero does over the barricade. Then he went from outside the barricade with a dive inside. Lots of big spots here including Taylor taking Scurll off the top rope with a Bruno backbreaker and then gave him a dominator into a spike like a piledriver.

JAY WHITE VS. PUNISHMENT MARTINEZ IN A LAS VEGAS STREET FIGHT

Great job by White and Martinez showed a ton of potential here. The crowd didn't get into them right away but by the end were really into White. Lots of shots with chairs and garbage can lids. Martinez kicked out of the Kiwi crusher. Martinez did a great running dive over the top. White set up four chairs with two chairs on top of them but it was Martinez who gave White a last ride power bomb onto the chairs. White kicked out. The crowd go way behind White chanting his name. But Martinez then brought in thumbtacks and choke slammed White on the thumbtacks for the pin. It was clearly trying to push Martinez into a higher spot. Crowd was chanting for White after the match.

YOUNG BUCKS & HANGMAN PAGE VS. BRISCOES & BULLY RAY FOR SIX MAN TITLES

They teased Page wasn't there but Page showed up with his hands tied together and mouth tied with duct tape. Page then, still tied up, did a moonsault off the top rope to the floor. Match was short but fast paced. It was really just an angle to do the turn. Bully was taking out both Bucks. Bully told Mark to get the table after doing the wazzup spot. Jay threw the tabel at Bully's head and Page pinned him to win the match. Mark looked surprised that Jay turned on Bully, but Jay told him that they were a great tag team and they didn't need Bully. They pushed it as Bully's first loss in ROH. It was very much Jay that turned heel even though in the build you'd think it was going to be Bully.

KUSHIDA VS. KENNY KING FOR TV TITLE

King won the TV title with the royal flush after blocking a huracanrana and putting Kushida on his shoulders. The idea was that King was going for the tite in front of his home town and and his daughter who celebrated with him after the match. This was a super match, just a great one man show by Kushida, who was on a different level than everyone else so far. Kushida kept working for hoverboard lock spots including one off the ropes. Kushida did a flip plancha over the post. They also showed Kushida's mom in the front row.

JAY LETHAL VS. SILAS YOUNG LAST MAN STANDING

Young won a crazy match. The finish saw both guys at the top of a ladder on the floor and the ladder tipped over and both went through a table on the floor. Young barely got up and Lethal didn't, so Young won. Young had zip tied Lethal's wrist to the ladder but in the bump, Lethal wasn't tied to the ladder and I think he was supposed to stay tied up. Young's Long brutal match. Both men whipped each other with belts. Young used the Lethal injection but broke up ref Todd Sinclair's count. Lethal did two Lethal injections. Beer City Bruiser interfered early int he match and went for a splash off the top rope when Lethal was on a table but Lethal moved and Bruiser went through the table and was helped out. Lethal also bled badly when Lethal had Young in the figure four, but Young kicked him and they bonked heads with Todd Sinclair and Lethal was opened up badfly. Excellent match.

YOUNG BUCKS VS. CHRIS SABIN & ALEX SHELLEY FOR THE ROH TAG TITLES

Sabin & Shelley won the titles in a great match with a double-team falcon arrow on Matt after Sabin jumped off Nick's back and did a German superplex on Matt as he was on the top rope for a moonsualt. This had by far the most crowd reaction on the show. It was nonstop moves, which the crowd really got into the first time the Bucks used the double sharpshooter spot. All kinds of big moves until Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian interfered and attacked the Machine Guns. Then they also attacked the Bucks. This led to a double indy taker on the floor with the Bucks and Machine Guns working together to spike both on the floor when Daniels & Kazarian had teased a Best Meltzer ever on the floor. Then they went back to wrestling each other but went right to the finish.

CODY VS. MINORU SUZUKI FOR ROH TITLE

Suzuki looked good here, Cody told him to kiss the ring and Suzuki bit his fingers and put him in the Fujiawra armbar. Most of the match was Suzuki doing his usual combination of striesk adn his usual submissions. Suzuki went for the Gotch piledriver but Cody got out of it. Cody did a diaster kick but Suzuki went back to the choke. The finish saw Cody hit the crossorads out of nowhere and get the pin. I think the one thing here is that people were smart enough to know the title wasn't changing hands so while they reacted to Suzuki, people really didn't react to the winning and losing aspect and the finish came when people weren't expecting it and came off flat. Suzuki sold the move big and Cody put the ring in his mouth like he was kissing it. Suzuki left and threw a punch at one of the ring boys.