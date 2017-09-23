GFW: Impact Wrestling Viewership Increases For Victory Road "Go-Home Show"

The Thursday, September 21st episode of GFW: Impact Wrestling on Pop TV drew 277,000 viewers for what was the "go-home show" for the promotion's upcoming "Victory Road 2017" special event.

By comparison, last week's episode of Impact Wrestling drew 239,000 viewers to Pop TV, marking a significant increase in viewership for this past Thursday night's show.

This week's edition of Impact Wrestling saw the final hype for the upcoming Victory Road show, as well as Eli Drake defending the Global Championship at a AAA event in Mexico.

For the second time in under a month, Impact Wrestling failed to make the Cable Top 150 list for Thursday night's episode. Last week's episode ranked number 147 on the list.




