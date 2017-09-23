Ric Flair Opens Up More About Alcohol Issues: "I'll Never Drink Again"

Sponsored Links



In addition to opening up to People.com, WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair also appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show this week and opened up about his issues with alcohol over the years.

"I just drank too much," admitted WWE's only two-time Hall Of Famer when discussing what contributed to his near fatal health issues during his appearance on the show earlier this week.

"The Nature Boy" would go on to elaborate, explaining that drinking was a "way of life" that was simply part of the business when he first broke into the profession. He claimed that he would never drink before wrestling, even when promotions did two shows on the same day. He did admit, however, that he would drink heavily afterwards.

Following his much-discussed recent near-death scare, "Naitch" said he did the math and found out exactly how much alcohol, and calories in general, that he was consuming on a daily basis.

"I've done all my math," said Flair. "[I was drinking] between 3,700 and 4,000 calories worth of booze -- soda, splash of cranberry -- in my body every day." Flair added, "Like 20 drinks a day."

The notorious wrestling party legend also went on to make the claim that he will never drink again.

"I'll never drink again," said Flair. "I never want to go through this again."

Check out Ric Flair's appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show above or at YouTube.com.