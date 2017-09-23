Silas Young On Reaction To WWE Release, Being A Heel, Jay Lethal & More

Sponsored Links



Silas Young recently spoke with ESPN ahead of his match against Jay Lethal at Friday night's ROH: Death Before Dishonor XV pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On WWE releasing him from his developmental contract soon after parting ways with Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) as their developmental territory: "It was kinda a huge kick in the nuts," Young told ESPN.com. "A lot of guys in wrestling view WWE as the end-all, be-all. Definitely at that time in my career, I felt, 'Oh, well, you had your opportunity and now it's gone'. It sucked. I was a fairly young guy at the time. I was 27 years old. It took me a little bit of time to bounce back from that."

On being a heel: "I think a lot of guys don't want to be hated. There's a saying in wrestling that people like to be a 'Stone Cold' type of heel. People want to be the cool guy. When I'm trying to be that heel or be that bad guy, I really try to be that heel or be that bad guy. I don't want to be that cool bad guy. If guys want to do that, that's fine. Stuff like that just helps me stick out more."

On his ROH: Death Before Dishonor XV match with Jay Lethal being so highly anticipated despite neither holding a title: "In wrestling, especially nowadays, when you get people really behind something, there usually has to be a title involved. A lot of times in wrestling we forget that a lot of what makes a really, really good story is just personal beef and having people that have an issue with each other. I think it's just two good personalities that people can identify with, and that's what helps make the story good and make people really invest in it."

Check out the complete Silas Young interview at ESPN.com.