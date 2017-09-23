What Airs After Monday's RAW, The Rock Comments On Magazine Honor[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
- On Monday night immediately following RAW, a new episode of WWE Story Time will premiere on the WWE Network. The official synopsis for Monday's new episode reads as follows:
- Part-time WWE Superstar and full-time Hollywood big shot Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is featured on the cover of the latest issue of Legend Men's Magazine," as he received the honor of "Legend of the Month." You can check out the cover of the issue, as well as comments from The Rock about the honor below.