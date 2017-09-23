What Airs After Monday's RAW, The Rock Comments On Magazine Honor

- On Monday night immediately following RAW, a new episode of WWE Story Time will premiere on the WWE Network. The official synopsis for Monday's new episode reads as follows:

"Hear from a handful of WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers on how their journeys to stardom weren't without some challenges along the way."

- Part-time WWE Superstar and full-time Hollywood big shot Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is featured on the cover of the latest issue of Legend Men's Magazine," as he received the honor of "Legend of the Month." You can check out the cover of the issue, as well as comments from The Rock about the honor below.




