Cena Comments On SI List, WWE 2K18 Roster Reveal On WWE Network, Goldberg

- Featured above is a new video released via WWE's official YouTube channel this week, which takes a look at the "most vicious spears" in the career of former WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

- IGN's WWE 2K18 Roster Reveal shows hosted by Renee Young and Corey Graves will begin airing on the WWE Network starting this coming week. The first episode with special guest Goldust premieres on Tuesday at 11pm EST., while part two with Samoa Joe will debut at 9pm EST. Kevin Owens and Breezango in episode three will debut next week.

- John Cena took to social media this week to comment on being listed at number 24 on the Sports Illustrated's Fittest 50 List for 2017. Also featured in the list, which you can check out at SI.com, is Charlotte Flair, who came in at number 29 on the women's list. Check out Cena's tweet regarding the list below.