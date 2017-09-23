Seth Rollins On Reuniting With Ambrose, Meeting Jericho, Next Big NXT Star

Sponsored Links



Seth Rollins recently spoke with the folks at TV Insider to promote the new WWE 2K18 video game, which he is featured on the cover of. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the first time he met Chris Jericho: "I was really bad at meeting wrestlers. I lived in a small town in Iowa. We didn't have shows very often, so I didn't get to meet many of the guys. Chris Jericho was really cool to me when I first met him. I was a 16-year-old kid who barged in on him because I wanted to show him my backyard wrestling pictures. He was very cool about it when he had no reason to be."

On teaming up with Dean Ambrose and how they have been received by the fans: "The first few weeks we teamed together a little bit against the Miztourage, and people were really excited about it. But they got really pumped in Toronto a couple of weeks back. I think that caught me off guard a little bit. Gears are always turning, and you are on to the next thing, that you kind of forget how attached people can be to certain characters and stories. So, it was very cool, and a reminder how special our industry can be…Five years later, there is the nostalgic feeling. It's crazy. This is our first reunion per se, and a unique experience for both of us."

On the next breakout star from the current NXT roster: "I might have to go with maybe a Roderick Strong. I think someone like Roddy has a lot to offer, and he can fit right in. He also has a ton of experience, which can be very helpful."

